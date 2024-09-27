Previous
The few last standing by beryl
Photo 4291

The few last standing

At the end of their season and battered by the recent horrendous rain, some are just hanging on ! But love how bright and cheerful they still look as we approach the end of September!
27th September 2024

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
