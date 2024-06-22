Sign up
Previous
Photo 4194
Phygelius (Cape fuchsia )
A quick snap today as I have spent time in the garden in my usual overseer role !!
This is the Cape fuchsia growing in the garden - and overloaded with flowers ! - makes quite a show !
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5611
photos
125
followers
78
following
1149% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
17th June 2024 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
garden
,
phygelius
,
cape-fuchsia
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 22nd, 2024
