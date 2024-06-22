Previous
Phygelius (Cape fuchsia ) by beryl
Photo 4194

Phygelius (Cape fuchsia )

A quick snap today as I have spent time in the garden in my usual overseer role !!
This is the Cape fuchsia growing in the garden - and overloaded with flowers ! - makes quite a show !
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise