Photo 4238
Bluebell and circles
With a little bit of boldness ,I introduces colour and circles to the background of the bluebell skeleton , to fit in with August words - circles
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5655
photos
123
followers
75
following
1161% complete
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
30th July 2024 8:36pm
Tags
circles
,
august24words
,
bluebell-skeleton
,
bright-colours
Annie D
ace
beautifully done Beryl
August 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
This looks so lovely, great circles and colours.
August 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@annied
- Thank you Annie !☺️
August 5th, 2024
