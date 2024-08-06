Sign up
Previous
Photo 4239
Sharp tasting lemons.
Unfortunately the fruit bowl is empty till I get my grocery home delivery , later today! So today's image is an edit of an earlier photo !
For todays entry for August' words - Fruit !
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5656
photos
123
followers
75
following
1161% complete
View this month »
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st March 2023 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
lemons
,
august24words
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous fresh still-life. Fav
August 6th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely shot
August 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good still life
August 6th, 2024
