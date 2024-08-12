Sign up
Photo 4245
PETALS
A play on my Van Gogh daisies , with an amber glow .on the petals.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5662
photos
124
followers
77
following
1163% complete
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd July 2024 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
petals
,
daisies
,
august24words
,
amber-glow
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love this. Wonderful warm tones and textures!
August 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Magnificent image and edit Beryl!
August 12th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful capture
August 12th, 2024
