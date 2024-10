Hoping to be the last mow of the year!!

Gary ventured out with the lawnmower this afternoon to try and mow the overgrown lawns for the last time this year. It has been so wet and even a dry day does not suffice in drying out the lawns for mowing . I think it will need a further mow to tidy it for winter !

The change of the clocks to the winter time , and I feel rather confused today !! Not all the clocks put back the hour yet !