Marigold twirl. by beryl
Photo 4322

Marigold twirl.

A little play with the Marigold in the garden. Mojo rather low at the moment , not much in the garden, and lack of mobility hindering me to go further afield , - so its play time again !
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Beryl Lloyd

gloria jones ace
Very nice!
October 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb!
October 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive creation
October 28th, 2024  
