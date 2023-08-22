Sign up
Photo 2424
Tiring day!
Day 234 - I wish I had half of the energy my Grandchildren have!
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
You are blessed! They are so precious.
August 22nd, 2023
