My favourite place to visit! by bigmxx
Day 235 - I do love a zoo, this is Colchester zoo and as we are gold card members so we visit quite a lot!
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
664% complete

