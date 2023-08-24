If only I was by the seaside in the sun!

Previous
Day 236 - This letter box is in the entrance of our local Asda it always has some kind of yarn bombing on it. It made me laugh it was lovely and sunny when we went in the shop but when we came out there was nothing sunny about the downpour!
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Oh how cute!!!
August 24th, 2023  
