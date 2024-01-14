Previous
How can something so pretty be called 'stinking iris' by bigmxx
How can something so pretty be called 'stinking iris'

Day 14 - I think this plant and it's colourful berries is rather pretty and is good as wildlife food, so why would they give it a name of stinking iris (Iris foetidissima)!
