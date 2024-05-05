Previous
Sun bathing! by bigmxx
Photo 2681

Sun bathing!

Day 126 - The sun has bought some of the butterflies out this Peacock butterfly sat for ages on these Bluebells!
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details

Pat
Ah beautiful! They were flitting around me today too. What a difference a bit of warm sun makes.
Lovely capture.
May 5th, 2024  
