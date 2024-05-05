Sign up
Previous
Photo 2681
Sun bathing!
Day 126 - The sun has bought some of the butterflies out this Peacock butterfly sat for ages on these Bluebells!
5th May 2024
5th May 24
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2681
photos
42
followers
49
following
Pat
Ah beautiful! They were flitting around me today too. What a difference a bit of warm sun makes.
Lovely capture.
May 5th, 2024
