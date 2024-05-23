Previous
Round stones! by bigmxx
Round stones!

Day 144 - I'm not sure of the purpose of these stones but they are dotted along the walkway just above the beach at Shellness on the Isle of Sheppey - maybe just for decoration!
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

