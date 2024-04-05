Sign up
Photo 2651
Odd place to grow!
Day 96 - I notice this piece of broken off bark under some tress, I thought it had a pretty texture and then I noticed the toadstools growing on it!
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Wonderful textures and tones of color!
April 5th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Nicely spotted, it must have been ideal conditions for them, nice textures and colours
April 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Interesting find!
April 5th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ahh but that is the best place to grow as fungi are so important for all the breaking down of organic material. what a great find!
April 5th, 2024
