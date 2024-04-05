Previous
Odd place to grow! by bigmxx
Photo 2651

Odd place to grow!

Day 96 - I notice this piece of broken off bark under some tress, I thought it had a pretty texture and then I noticed the toadstools growing on it!
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful textures and tones of color!
April 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nicely spotted, it must have been ideal conditions for them, nice textures and colours
April 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Interesting find!
April 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ahh but that is the best place to grow as fungi are so important for all the breaking down of organic material. what a great find!
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise