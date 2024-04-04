Previous
Happy Birthday! by bigmxx
Happy Birthday!

Day 94 - It was my youngest daughters birthday today (she’s on the left) so we travelled up to London to spend the day with them, we had fun in the afternoon playing life size Monopoly!
Lin ace
Great pics...I've never heard of life size Monopoly...looks like fun!
April 4th, 2024  
