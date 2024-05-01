Previous
by bigmxx
Photo 2677

Day 122 - It's been quite a nice day today (around 17°) but annoying they have forecast storms for tonight! This beautiful Goldfinch was high up in the tree sunbathing, but I did managed to take a quick picture before it flew off!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
Always fabulous to get such a lovely shot before they take off.
May 1st, 2024  
