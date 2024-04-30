Previous
Standing tall! by bigmxx
Standing tall!

Day 121 - This clump of bluebells was growing all alone under some trees, the flowers were unusual as they were elongated bells and very blue!
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
Diana ace
How beautiful, I have never seen these beauties before.
April 30th, 2024  
