Sunshine at last! by bigmxx
Sunshine at last!

Day 120 - The bees and hover-flies were in abundance around the Green Alkanet today, it was like a carpet as far as the eye could see!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful blue flower and capture
April 29th, 2024  
