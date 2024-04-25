Previous
So full! by bigmxx
Day 116 - We had a delicious afternoon tea at our favourite place ‘Tiptree Tea Rooms’ our Grandson had fun dipping he’s fork in all of the cream cakes!
Michelle

@bigmxx
Diana ace
What a treat, that all looks so delicious. Did you manage to finish it?
April 26th, 2024  
