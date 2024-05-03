Previous
Canterbury! by bigmxx
Canterbury!

Day 124 - We went to the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury and saw Shrek the musical, so good and a fun night away with family.
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
Beautiful collage, I love the shot with water and beautiful reflections.
May 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely looking collage.
May 4th, 2024  
