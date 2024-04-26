Sign up
Photo 2672
Waiting to flower!
Day 117 - I wish these Allium were in my garden, I think they are so pretty, I can't wait to see them open!
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh yours are ahead of ours. Lovely colours when they are fully out.
April 26th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
No sign of ours yet, nice capture
April 26th, 2024
