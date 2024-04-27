Sign up
Photo 2673
How many insects/bugs can you spot!
Day 118 - I kicked a log over to find these unusual toadstools (they freak me out a bit as they look like ears) growing on the underside and then I spotted the creatures!
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
