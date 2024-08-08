Previous
Yarm bombing! by bigmxx
Photo 2776

Yarm bombing!

Day 220 - I spotted this in our local Asda supermarket today - I like looking out to see what appears on the post box, they are done by a local 'knit and natter' group
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
