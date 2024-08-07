Previous
Busy bee! by bigmxx
Busy bee!

Day 219 - This bee must have been busy as it was covered in pollen!
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KWind ace
Great close up. Love the textures and dof.
August 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow , super close-up ! fav
August 7th, 2024  
