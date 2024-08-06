Sign up
Photo 2774
Where has the time gone!
Day 218 - It's our twin Granddaughter's 5th Birthday today, we had fun in a park where we had a picnic and tried numerous times to light the candles on their cake but gave up as the wind kept blowing them out!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
What precious captures and collage! I hope she had a wonderful birthday.
August 6th, 2024
