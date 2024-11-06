Previous
Hiding in plain sight! by bigmxx
Photo 2866

Hiding in plain sight!

Day 311 - I went to fill the hedgehog food up and noticed this tiny loan shroom growing all on it's own!
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
785% complete

Margaret Brown ace
lol always in the most unusual places, nice capture!
November 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great find and lovely capture.
November 6th, 2024  
