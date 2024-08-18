Previous
Shy young! by bigmxx
Shy young!

Day 230 - These Egyptian Geese were very protective of their young and kept very close to them, it seems very late in the Season for young, but it could be something to do with the barmy weather we've had this year!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful capture of this lovely little family
August 18th, 2024  
