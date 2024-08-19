Previous
Has to be jam first!
Has to be jam first!

Day 231 - Our girls got my husband an afternoon tea gift for Fathers Day so today we went and had it, it was delicious!
19th August 2024

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
763% complete

Judith Johnson
This all looks delicious, especially the scones!
August 19th, 2024  
Mags
Oh that looks so yummy!
August 19th, 2024  
