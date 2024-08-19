Sign up
Previous
Photo 2787
Has to be jam first!
Day 231 - Our girls got my husband an afternoon tea gift for Fathers Day so today we went and had it, it was delicious!
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2787
photos
45
followers
48
following
Judith Johnson
ace
This all looks delicious, especially the scones!
August 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh that looks so yummy!
August 19th, 2024
