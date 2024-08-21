Previous
Having a snack! by bigmxx
Having a snack!

Day 233 - This thick legged flower beetle (Oedemera nobilis) was enjoying the sun and resting on this Oxeye Daisy!
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous clarity, super image
August 21st, 2024  
