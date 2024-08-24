Previous
Take off! by bigmxx
Photo 2792

Take off!

Day 236 - The seagulls didn't want to miss out on the food that was being thrown for the ducks and swans!
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
August 24th, 2024  
