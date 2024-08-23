Previous
Walking in the sunshine! by bigmxx
Photo 2791

Walking in the sunshine!

Day 235 - After a very wet and windy morning the sun came out so we had a walk along Standard Quay and stopped for lunch. We commented how the boat needed a paint, on the way back to the car they were just lifting the boat out for a refit!
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous sunny collage, love the background
August 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking collage.
August 23rd, 2024  
