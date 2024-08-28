Previous
Good way to cool down! by bigmxx
Good way to cool down!

Day 241 - It's been a lovey warm 27° today, this lucky duck had the right way to cool off!
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Such a lovely closeup!
August 28th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
That’s really a beautiful duck and the water is very special. Favourite
August 28th, 2024  
