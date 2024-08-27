Sign up
Previous
Photo 2795
One I've not seen before!
Day 239 - I've not seen one of these before so I looked it up, Mr Google informs me this is a Mint Moth (Pyrausta Aurata)
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
