Photo 2
This is Ropley Staton on the Watercress Line, taken a couple of years ago.
Haven’t been on a railway platform in that long. I have this thing, that I like to walk the length of the platform, looking at the features, signalling etc. Hopefully a train’s go past.
22nd September 2019
22nd Sep 19
Bill
Station D’Oh!
November 21st, 2021
