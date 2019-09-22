Previous
Next
This is Ropley Staton on the Watercress Line, taken a couple of years ago. by bill_gk
Photo 2

This is Ropley Staton on the Watercress Line, taken a couple of years ago.

Haven’t been on a railway platform in that long. I have this thing, that I like to walk the length of the platform, looking at the features, signalling etc. Hopefully a train’s go past.
22nd September 2019 22nd Sep 19

Bill

@bill_gk
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill
Station D’Oh!
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise