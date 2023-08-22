Previous
Are the trees trying to communicate? by bill_gk
Are the trees trying to communicate?

Anybody else see the word “of”?
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely
I think I see an F at the beginning also!! Well spotted.
August 22nd, 2023  
