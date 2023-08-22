Sign up
Photo 1057
Are the trees trying to communicate?
Anybody else see the word “of”?
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Bill
ace
@bill_gk
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd August 2023 6:50am
Susan Wakely
ace
I think I see an F at the beginning also!! Well spotted.
August 22nd, 2023
