Sunlight glinting off the water. by bill_gk
Photo 1061

Sunlight glinting off the water.

Going to be off the air for a few days. All good stuff, so don’t worry, I will be back.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
Like diamonds on the water. Have fun.
August 27th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
I love sun on the water
August 27th, 2023  
