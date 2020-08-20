Previous
Nice Sky by bill_gk
7 / 365

Nice Sky

It’s good to have a little bit of drama in the sky. Given that I couldn’t get out yesterday, this morning’s walk was very nice.
20th August 2020

Bill

@bill_gk
Photo Details

Isaac
Very nice!
August 20th, 2020  
