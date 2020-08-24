Previous
Meal out. by bill_gk
Meal out.

Ok, it’s our first meal out since February, covering two birthdays and an anniversary. We felt very safe there, we felt we deserved a bit of extravagance.
24th August 2020

Bill

@bill_gk
