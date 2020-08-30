Previous
Davis Vantage Vue Weather Station by bill_gk
Davis Vantage Vue Weather Station

This is my weather station. It is somewhere around 8-9 years old, and whilst it has given good service, it is old technology. Not connected to the Internet, expensive software, and the sensors are starting to fail. Time for an upgrade?
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Bill

@bill_gk
