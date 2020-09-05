Previous
Street Photography Cheat? by bill_gk
Street Photography Cheat?

Why cheat? Because I don’t have the courage to do it face on/. This gentleman was out enjoying the day. He caught my interest because of his hat, it had a bit of character, and looked as though it had been places.
Photo Details

