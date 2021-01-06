Previous
Next
An Inspiration? by bill_gk
139 / 365

An Inspiration?

These blocks of flats were built in the 1960’s. They were modelled on a similar style seen by Gosport Borough Councillors when they visited Moscow.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Bill

@bill_gk
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Not pretty, in my opinion but a great night shot with great lighting.
January 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise