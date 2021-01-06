Sign up
139 / 365
An Inspiration?
These blocks of flats were built in the 1960’s. They were modelled on a similar style seen by Gosport Borough Councillors when they visited Moscow.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
1
0
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Susan Wakely
ace
Not pretty, in my opinion but a great night shot with great lighting.
January 6th, 2021
