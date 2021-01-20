Previous
Trinity Church Bell Tower by bill_gk
152 / 365

Trinity Church Bell Tower

Looking for different perspective on a place that I see regularly.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
Great perspective. The sky looks quite menacing.
January 20th, 2021  
