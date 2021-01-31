Previous
Next
A vessel from the Portugese Navy by bill_gk
163 / 365

A vessel from the Portugese Navy

Departing Portsmouth at the end of a visit. We were out walking, it had started raining. This was our reward for being out in the rain.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Bill

@bill_gk
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise