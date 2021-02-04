Previous
The Mon St Michell coming in to Portsmouth by bill_gk
The Mon St Michell coming in to Portsmouth

That her smoke wasn’t being dispersed, showed just how little wind there was this morning. A very calm start to the dat.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Bill

@bill_gk
