Isle of Wight Ferry by bill_gk
192 / 365

Isle of Wight Ferry

Coming in to Portsmouth yesterday morning. I didn’t go for a walk today. Felt a little rough.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Bill

@bill_gk
Bill
Of course, it’s going out. I wasn’t paying attention.
March 5th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Cool ferry shot.
The ferry we take all the time is only running at minimum capacity due to covid, I wonder if this one is too.
March 5th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Guess that they have reduced crossings at the moment. Have you had the vaccine? Hope that you feel better tomorrow.
March 5th, 2021  
Bill
Thank you, had the vaccine last week, just ate too much bread last night, indigestion - I don’t normally get that. All ok now though.
March 5th, 2021  
