A wreck in Forton Lake by bill_gk
212 / 365

A wreck in Forton Lake

Although a bit grey, we went out for a lovely walk. This is one of several wrecks in the tidal creek.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Bill

@bill_gk
