Photo 546
A tug
Going to tow I know not what.
It appears I didn’t post last night - I just forgot!
On the other hand, I have a spare day.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Bill
@bill_gk
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks a grey day on the water.
March 2nd, 2022
