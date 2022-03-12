Previous
Th United Reform Church on Stokes Road by bill_gk
Th United Reform Church on Stokes Road

Built 1957, stopped in 2017. I’m trying to find out why. For no other reasons than 1957 is a special year for me, and I’m curious
Bill

