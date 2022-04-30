Previous
Butser Hill by bill_gk
Photo 602

Butser Hill

Part of the South Downs Way, I’ve wanted to walk up it for ages. Achieved that today. It was a lovely day.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Bill

@bill_gk
164% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful view
April 30th, 2022  
