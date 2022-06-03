Previous
Next
A disused railway line by bill_gk
Photo 636

A disused railway line

With a lot of history; From Clarence Yard, in 1901 Queen Victorias body was carried along here after her death in Osborne House on the Isle of Wight.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Bill

@bill_gk
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise